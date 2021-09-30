Mumbai schools to reopen for classes VIII to XII from Oct 4

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that all the 2,553 private and municipal-run schools in Mumbai will reopen from October 4 for in-person classes for 5.13 lakh students of classes VIII to XII.

The Maharashtra government, on September 24, had approved the reopening of schools in the state. The final decision regarding Mumbai was, however, to be taken by BMC.

“We are reopening schools for classes VIII to XII in Mumbai with effect from October 4. We will decide on the rest of the classes in November. All Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government will be implemented,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told news agency ANI.

The announcement comes amid Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar hinting last week that schools in the city would reopen after Diwali.

In a notification, the BMC stated that municipal-run schools’ administrations can get in touch with the deputy municipal commissioner of the zone for sanitisation of school premises before and even after the resumption of classes. It added that private schools should also get their premises sanitised.

The notification further said that the assistant municipal commissioner should relocate all Covid-19 vaccination centres currently being run at civic-run schools teaching classes VIII to XII. The school should also have a tie-up with a nearby dispensary or private clinic.

“Teachers assigned work at vaccination centres and Covid-19 care centres as well as for inspection of vaccination certificates at various railway stations should be released from their assignments,” the notification said.

The Maharashtra government had in July allowed reopening of schools for physical classes in rural areas where the prevalence of Covid-19 infection was negligible. However, schools in major cities like Mumbai had remained shut.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that schools in rural (classes V to XII) and urban areas (classes VIII to XII) would resume from October 4. She had mentioned that a detailed standard operating procedure will be sent to teachers and school administrators.

There is, however, no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend,” Gaikwad had said.

As per a survey conducted by the school education department, over 70 per cent of parents favoured reopening of schools, she had added.