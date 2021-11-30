BMC postpones school reopening amid Omicron fears

Amid growing concern over the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has postponed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 to December 15, said an official from the BMCs education department. Schools were previously scheduled to reopen tomorrow.

The B.1.1.529 Covid variant or Omicron, first detected in South Africa last week, was designated by the World Health Organisation as a ‘variant of concern’, the health body’s top category for worrying coronavirus variants.

Also read | Omicron fears: Parents undecided over sending children back to school

“We are taking a cautious approach regarding reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 7. WHO has designated it as a variant of concern and the BMCs health department is also on high alert. There are 12 countries listed as ‘at risk’ where the new variant has been detected, and Mumbai sees a high footfall of international travellers. Keeping these developments in mind we have postponed the reopening of schools by 15 days,” said Raju Tadvi, education officer, BMC.

Last week, the state cabinet gave its nod to reopen all classes in the physical mode. Students admitted to Class 1 in 2020 and this year have been only attending online classes.

The state government on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed by schools and parents when schools for classes 1 to 7 in the urban centres and classes 1 to 4 in the rural areas reopen from December 1. However, the final decision to reopen schools in the city lies with the municipal commissioner.

Meanwhile, the BMC has started ramping up its Covid care facilities and gearing up its 24 ward war rooms. The civic body has instructed the dean of all jumbo centres and ward officers to keep the facilities ready so that in case of need they can be activated within a day.