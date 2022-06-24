scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Mumbai schools return to pre-pandemic curriculum for classes 1-12

The school education department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Friday putting an end to the confusion over the curriculum.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 24, 2022 9:45:31 pm
With the resumption of classes, city schools have decided to go back to the pre-pandemic curriculum for classes 1 to 12 which saw 25 per cent reduction for the past two years. (Representational)

With the resumption of classes, city schools have decided to go back to the pre-pandemic curriculum for classes 1 to 12 which saw 25 per cent reduction for the past two years. From the academic year 2023-’23 which commenced in June, 100 per cent curriculum will now be applicable.

The school education department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Friday putting an end to the confusion over the curriculum. Since the schools reopened earlier this month, teachers had been contemplating what curriculum will be applicable this year as, over the last two years, they had been teaching a 25 per cent reduced curriculum. Students appearing for board exams were a worried lot as the academic year began without clarity on the curriculum.

“From academic year 2022-’23, for classes 1 to 12; 100 per cent curriculum will be applicable. The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will have to inform all schools, students and parents through the official website,” stated the GR issued on Friday.

After the pandemic-induced closure of schools in the academic year 2020-21, the teaching and learning process had moved online. Following the limitations caused due to absence of conventional offline schools, it was decided to reduce the syllabus. The idea was to reduce the burden on students and teachers. It was applicable even for Maharashtra state board exams — SSC and HSC. A total of 101 topics have been omitted from the entire syllabus for classes 1 to 12. These included sections of different topics or lessons and not a complete lesson. As the pandemic continued, the same decision was carried forward in the academic year 2021-’22.

