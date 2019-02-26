Mumbai: 100 schools in city, suburbs remain shut, demand proper implementation of RTE

AN APPEAL by the state education department to refrain from protesting fell on deaf ears as 100 schools in Mumbai, Thane and Dombivli remained shut on Monday in response to a strike announced by the Federation of Schools Association of Maharashtra.

The schools’ body had stated, in a letter to the state department on January 24, that they will be striking over the state department’s lack of response over issues in the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The number of participating schools across Maharashtra was 4,540, according to a statement shared by the body of nearly 16 school managements, including Independent English Schools Association and Private Unaided School Managements Association. However, the schools that were centres for ICSE and HSC exams were open.

Shivani Balodi, principal of Friends Academy School in Mulund, told The Indian Express, “We support the cause, but we could not take part in the bandh because our students are a priority for us right now. Exams for Classes 9 and 10 as well as extra classes for Class 10 students are underway. However, the issues put forth by the federation concern all of us.”

Many schools in rural areas, including Kolhapur, Dhule and Parbhani districts, remained shut but the bandh did not receive any support from international schools.

Anubha Sahai, president of India Wide Parents Association, said, “We condemn the movement by private schools in Maharashtra to shut down schools in protest over their demands. They should protest in person whenever they want to, but not stop kids from coming to school and interfere in the smooth functioning of the school and studies of children.”

School bodies had alleged reimbursement of only Rs17,000 per year per child, under the EWS admissions policy, was less than most schools’ tuition fee and had stated that each school had a different fee structure depending on the facilities it provided. On February 22, the department released a statement saying Rs 407 crore had been made available for reimbursement of educational fee under the RTE for 2018-19.

The department made some changes as demanded by the schools, such as online process for ‘darja wadh’ (a permission required by schools when a student passes Classes 8 and 9) to be started before the coming academic year, and entrusting responsibility to the bus operators appointed by the school instead of the principal for any untoward incident.

However, responding that the department did not communicate with the organisation or addressed their letter, the schools went ahead with the strike.