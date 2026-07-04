Mumbai declares afternoon holiday for schools, colleges amid red alert

Due to heavy rain in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked people to step out of their homes only if necessary.(Express Photo by Akash Patil)

With heavy rain battering Mumbai city amidst a red alert sounded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the afternoon shift on Saturday.

“In view of the safety of students, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for the afternoon session on July 4, 2026. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to step out of their homes only if necessary,” read a civic bulletin issued at noon on Saturday.

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On Friday night, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) declared a holiday on Saturday across all primary, middle and high schools as well as anganwadis in Thane owing to the weather bureau’s red alert for the region.