Mumbai schools closed: Are schools shut on Thursday, July 23, due to heavy rains? BMC shares update

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Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Mumbai will remain open on Thursday, July 23, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for the financial capital and an orange alert for the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri.
Sharing an update on whether schools are closed in Mumbai or not due to heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) maintained that all institutions across Mumbai will remain functional today, Wednesday, and even tomorrow, Thursday.
In Mumbai, the BMC typically declares a public holiday across educational institutions when the IMD declares a ‘red’ warning for the district owing to the possibility of intense spells of rainfall for a prolonged period.
An IMD red alert, for perspective, is sounded when the total rainfall in a span of 24 hours exceeds 204 mm rain.
However, the city is unlikely to witness such heavy spells this week with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert on Wednesday and Thursday.
While the weather bureau’s yellow alert calls for alertness amongst administration and citizens, school closure is unlikely unless the IMD upgrades its forecast warning to red warning or an orange alert when there is possibility of heavy downpour with gusty winds.
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