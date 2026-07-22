Mumbai schools closed: Are schools shut on Thursday, July 23, due to heavy rains? BMC shares update

Are Mumbai schools closed tomorrow, July 22? BMC has shared an update on school closure due to IMD yellow alert

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Mumbai will remain open on Thursday, July 23, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for the financial capital and an orange alert for the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri.

Sharing an update on whether schools are closed in Mumbai or not due to heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) maintained that all institutions across Mumbai will remain functional today, Wednesday, and even tomorrow, Thursday.

When does BMS close schools, colleges in Mumbai?

In Mumbai, the BMC typically declares a public holiday across educational institutions when the IMD declares a ‘red’ warning for the district owing to the possibility of intense spells of rainfall for a prolonged period.