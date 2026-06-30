Amid continuous rainfall, a large tree collapsed on a school van at Chembur in Mumbai on Tuesday, killing an 11-year-old student and injuring at least five other students.

The incident was reported around 2.50 pm along Road no. 11 near Chembur’s Heritage Pride structure, where a large peepal tree was uprooted and collapsed on a van belonging to Universal High School, according to the police.

The tree crushed the school van, trapping 12 children from the school inside the vehicle.

The van’s conductor and locals rescued the trapped children soon after the incident.

11-year-old boy dies after peepal tree crushes school van in Mumbai’s Chembur

Read: https://t.co/gIIXacsMCP pic.twitter.com/YgedSa3iVA — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 30, 2026

Of the 12 children, four sustained minor injuries while one was critically injured. The students were taken to Chembur’s Zen Hospital for treatment.

The critically injured student, identified as Vihan Srivastav, was declared dead at 4.23 pm, according to on-duty medical officials, who added that the four children remain stable.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade deployed a team to clear the site, and its operations are underway.