Mumbai: School teacher duped of Rs 68,500 by man she befriended on FB

A 28-year-old school teacher from Lower Parel was duped of Rs 68,500 by an unknown person she befriended on Facebook.

The NM Joshi Marg police station has registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act for cheating and impersonation.

According to the police, the complainant, identified as Sunita Gurav, a school teacher, had told the police that she received a friend request on Facebook in the second week of September from a man named Arvind Kumar. He had a profile picture of a man in a Navy uniform. Once she accepted his friend request, he claimed he was employed with the US Navy.

Gurav later shared her phone number and the two began to talk frequently, she said in her statement to the police.

In October last year, the man told her that he was sending a birthday gift for her and sent her a photograph of a parcel with gold jewellery and US dollars, said police. He took her residential address and said he was going to dispatch the parcel to her.

Two days later, Gurav received a call from a woman, claiming to be a Customs officer, who said the parcel was with them and that she would have to pay Rs 68,500 as Customs charges, said police.

The complainant enquired with Kumar, and upon his assurance, sent the money. Later, she received a second call from a man claiming to be a Customs officer, who said the US currency notes had been illegally sent and that she would have to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh, said police.

She enquired with Kumar again, and sensing something amiss, approached the office of the Customs department in Mumbai, where it emerged that no parcel had been received and that she had been duped.

Gurav then submitted a complaint to NM Joshi Marg police. An officer said: “We are trying to trace the suspect with the help of the IP address and the call data records.”