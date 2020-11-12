Mumbai: School staff to be allowed on local trains soon

In public statements and in interactions with railway authorities since the first coronovirus (COVID-19) case in the state came to light, the state government more than made clear its reluctance to shut train services or workplaces in Mumbai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said permission to travel on local trains will soon be granted to all teaching and non-teaching school staff, who have been mandated to attend schools. Through a notification issued last week, the department had made attending of schools compulsory for 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff, with immediate effect.

The state Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department had, on November 6, written to the Central and Western Railway authorities to allow school teachers and non-teaching staff to use local train services.

