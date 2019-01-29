Mumbai: School principal booked for threatening student

THE principal and teacher of a school in Virar have been booked by police for allegedly threatening to debar a student from appearing for her exams unless she gave a positive feedback about the institution to the members of the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

The alleged incident took place on January 24 when a Class VI student of Tree House High School in Virar West went home crying. In his complaint, the girl’s father alleged that the child was given a form by the school’s principal, Amita Dutta, and told to give positive feedback to the school’s five PTA members.

“The principal told my daughter that she would not be allowed to write her exams and would be given zero in all the subjects unless she rated the PTA members positively,” the girl’s father alleged in the complaint.

Following the incident, the father claimed that the child was so shaken that she had to undergo counselling by a psychiatrist in order to calm down.

On January 25, the girl’s father approached Virar police station with a complaint. A case was filed against principal Dutta and a school teacher for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, and for cruelty to a child, under the Juvenile Justice Act.

When contacted, Manisha Mehta from the management of Tree House High School declined to comment.

“The complainant’s daughter had not gone to school on the day the forms were distributed and later, alleged that the management was pressuring her to submit the form with positive feedback regarding her opinion of the school. We are carrying out an inquiry into the complaint,” said Ghanshyam Adhav, the senior inspector, Virar

police station.