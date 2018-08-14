Mumbai school poisoning: Water samples from school fit for consumption, FDA report awaited

The BMC now awaits the FDA report on iron and folic acid tablets. Over 900 children were given the tablets last week. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The BMC now awaits the FDA report on iron and folic acid tablets. Over 900 children were given the tablets last week. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Three days after at least 470 children from Govandi’s Baiganwadi area were rushed to hospitals for abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, the BMC on Monday given a clean chit to the potable water supply that is used at the civic-body run Sanjay Nagar’s Municipal Urdu School, where most children had fallen ill.

On August 10, following the death of 12-year-old Chandani Shaikh, four days after she consumed iron and folic tablets at the school, panicked parents had rushed their children to Rajawadi and Govandi Shatabi hospitals fearing that the medicines administered under the Centre’s National Iron Plus Initiative were responsible for the students falling ill.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had collected four samples of the iron and folic acid tablets administered to the students on August 6 to assess drug toxicity, the civic health department collected water samples from the school to probe other factors that may be responsible for the mass hospitalisation.

“The water samples are fit for consumption. We still do not know what caused the illness,” a M-East ward official told The Indian Express.

The BMC now awaits the FDA report on iron and folic acid tablets. Over 900 children were given the tablets last week. “We have discontinued the entire batch of iron and folic acid tablets (that was administered to the students) until final reports come in,” said Dr Avinash Supe, in-charge of tertiary care hospitals.

D R Gahane, who is holding the charge of FDA Joint Commissioner (Drugs), said: “We are awaiting laboratory reports. We have already notified that the tests need to be fast tracked.”

Officials said an iron and folic acid weekly drive to prevent anaemia was conducted at the school on August 6 as part of a Union government initiative. Subsequently, on August 10, a deworming drive was held to treat parasitic infestation in children. “Deworming has natural side effects of nausea and giddiness. We conducted a de-worming drive at the school on August 10. A lot of children were rushed to the hospital despite having no symptoms. It was a panic situation,” said a senior BMC officer.

Since August 10, three municipal schools in Baiganwadi, Rafique Nagar and Chikkalwadi have been operating as OPD centres to reduce the load on Rajawadi and Shatabdi hospitals. “We hardly got over 20 children with mild symptoms,” an official said.

At present, three children remain admitted in Rajawadi hospital. Doctors, however, said that all are stable and do not suffer from side effects of iron and folic acid tablets. “One child has dengue, another dysentery and third has cough and cold,” said Dr Vidya Thakur, Superintendent of the hospital, adding that the child suffering from dengue may require hospitalisation for few more days.

