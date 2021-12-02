Mumbai: School van driver gets five years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

A 35-year-old school van driver has been convicted and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a sessions court in Dindoshi on Wednesday for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old school girl in 2019.

Additional sessions judge H C Shendre, while sentencing accused Manoj Visapurkar, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 to be given to the victim.

The incident took place on January 29, 2019, when the girl was returning home from school with other students in a school van. One of the students vomited in the van and the accused driver asked the girl to sit next to him on his seat.

The driver sexually assaulted her then. The girl narrated the incident to her teacher and mother. A First Information Report was registered back at Powai police station and the accused was arrested on February 1, 2019.

“The accused has been convicted under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. If the accused does not pay the fine, he will have to suffer rigorous imprisonment for two more years,” public prosecutor Geeta Malankar said. As the accused is in custody since his arrest, a set off will be given to him from his imprisonment sentence for the period which he has already undergone in custody, Malankar added.