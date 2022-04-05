Mumbai school bus goes missing with students, traced after few hours

AGITATED PARENTS from the Lilavatibai Podar High School at Santacruz in Mumbai reached the campus on Monday afternoon in panic as their wards did not reach home even two hours after the school getting over. However, while the school administration confirmed that all students were safe, the police said a “communication gap” led to the scenario.

It was day one of the new academic year. A few children who were traveling in the school bus did not reach home at the expected time.

An officer from Santacruz police station said, “The bus got late by around two hours. There were around 20 students in it. It was the first day of the school and the bus staffers were new and the route was not known to the driver. The bus attendant’s phone was unreachable and there was a communication gap.”

A statement issued by the school management, signed by Hina Shah, CEO of Anandilal and Ganesh Podar Society, which runs the school, said: “We regret any inconvenience caused to our students and parents due to the delays in the transport service experienced today. The transport service providers are being thoroughly re-trained to ensure that the transport service resumes to normalcy in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Education has directed the school management to submit an explanation of action taken following the incident.