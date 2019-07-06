Mumbai: Scanty rainfall likely

After a wet week, Mumbai can expect a drier weekend. While the IMD forecast intermittent rainfall for the next 48 hours, private forecaster Skymet predicted “patchy” showers. IMD recorded 23.5 mm rainfall over a span of 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday until 8.30 am on Friday at their Santacruz station.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday, Santacruz recorded 24.1 mm rainfall. The maximum temperature in the city too climbed to 30.8 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity recorded was 93 per cent.

Skymet stated that light to moderate intermittent rains will occur over Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai, during the next three to four days.