Mumbai: Fraudster switches debit card of 78-year-old retired SBI official, withdraws Rs 1.39 lakh

A 78-year-old retired SBI official was duped of Rs 1.39 lakh by a fraudster who swapped his SBI debit card and used it to withdraw the money from an ATM and from online banking transactions. An FIR was registered by the senior citizen with the Vile Parle police station on Friday.

The complainant told the police he had gone shopping for new clothes on the evening of February 22, but when he used his SBI debit card at a garment shop in Vile Parle, he was unable to make the payment. He then went to a couple of ATMs from different banks, but was unable to withdraw money.

He then checked his ATM card and realised it did not belong to him, and was in the name of another person. He then went home, but could not find his card.

On February 23, he went to his bank and blocked the ATM card. However, within this period, the fraudster had managed to withdraw money from ATMs and also spent money shopping online.