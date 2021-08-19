Mumbai: SBI customer duped in cyber fraud, Rs 5 lakh recovered

The Khar police has recovered Rs 5 lakh stolen from a 70-year-old doctor, who was tricked into revealing his SBI bank account details by a woman fraudster.

The woman, who the police said called from Jharkhand, impersonated a bank executive on Saturday and asked the doctor for his account details on the pretext of updating his KYC form.

In multiple transactions, Rs 5.65 lakh were transferred from the doctor’s account to two e-wallets and a bank account in West Bengal. After realising he has been duped, the doctor blocked his account and four hours later approached the Khar police station.

“We immediately checked his bank statements and traced where the money has been transferred. We got in touch with the nodal officer of the two e-wallets and the bank where the money was transferred… the account was frozen before most of the money could be withdrawn,” said Sub-Inspector Sachin Trimukhe of Khar police station.

“The fraudster withdrew Rs 65,000 from the ATM but we recovered Rs 5 lakh,” he added.