Mumbai: Sarang Wadhawan gets bail in Mack Star case

A special court on Thursday granted bail to HDIL promoter Sarang Wadhawan in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged sanctioning of a Rs 200-crore loan by Yes Bank to Mack Star Marketing Private, a company owned by him.

However, Wadhawan will continue to remain in custody in connection with other cases filed against him.

In his bail plea filed through his counsels Niranjan Mundargi, Subir Kumar and Syed Ahmed, Wadhawan had said that as he was not arrested during investigation, his custody was not required. The chargesheet was filed in the case by ED last year.

Special Judge M G Deshpande granted Wadhawan bail on execution of a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and imposed certain conditions.

The ED had claimed that Mack Star got the Rs 200-crore loan in criminal conspiracy with Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. The amount was then allegedly diverted to HDIL, which in turn used the money to settle its loans with Yes Bank. The ED case is based on a complaint filed by the CBI on charges, including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Meanwhile, a transfer application was filed before the principal judge of the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court on Thursday on behalf of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, seeking that the Yes Bank-DHFL alleged fraud case being heard by a special CBI court be transferred to another court.

The application refers to an order passed by the special CBI court directing that Wadhawan, who was admitted to a private hospital, be shifted to the state-run J J hospital. Another court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had passed an order to keep Wadhawan in the private hospital after it was

told that he needs to undergo a surgery. It had also sought a report from J J hospital.

Wadhawan also filed an appeal against the CBI court’s order before the Bombay High Court, which is likely to pass an order on Friday.