Mumbai: Sapte suicide accused arrested for extortion

Dindoshi police on Sunday night arrested union leader Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav from Pune in an extortion case.

Shrivastav is also accused in the abetment to suicide case of Marathi film and TV art director Raju Sapte.

Shrivastav is a senior leader of Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union and has an office in Malad (east). Police said that Shrivastav along with Rakesh Maurya, Rajesh Anubhave and Ashok Dubey were extorting a labourer who is a member of their union.

The FIR was lodged on July 30 by the labourer for extortion, intimidation and assault. The trio owed Rs 2.5 lakh to the labourer but were allegedly threatening him and asking him for a commission of 10%.

“We have arrested Anubhave while Dubey and Maurya are wanted accused. Acting on a tip off we arrested Shrivastav from Pune,” said an officer.

“He was produced before a magistrate court on Monday and remanded in police custody for one day,” said Dharnendra Kamble, senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station.

Dubey, Shrivastav and Maurya are also accused in the abetment to suicide case of Sapte registered at Wakad police station in Pimpri Chinchwad. Vivek Muglikar, senior inspector of Wakad police station, confirmed the development.

Last month Sapte died by suicide in Pune following alleged harassment by an office-bearer of the Film Studios Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union. Before his death, Sapte had released a video explaining the reason for the suicide.

Suresh Gupta, president of All India Cine Workers Association, said, “While Shrivastava has been given anticipatory bail in the Sapte case, we hope the Pune police will soon question him in connection with Sapte’s suicide case. Sapte had named him in his suicide note.”