Mumbai: Sanitary napkin vends in toilets near slums

In a bid to promote better sanitation and health practices, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install 235 sanitary napkin vending machines in community toilets near slums across the city. Each machine will have 500 sanitary napkins. This is will be in addition to the 72 sanitary napkin vending machines installed in civic schools last year.

The BMC had been criticised for not providing a disposal mechanism, along with the vending machines in the schools.

The proposal is likely to be discussed in the next standing committee meeting scheduled next week. Of the 652 community toilets constructed last year, the BMC will begin the first phase of installing the vending machines in 235 toilets.

All community toilets will be covered under the project. The first phase will cost the BMC Rs 1.71 crore.

“It was observed that the napkins were either dumped in garbage or toilets, which choked up the toilets and spread diseases. Hence, a decision was taken to install incinerators, along with the vending machines,” said a civic official from the solid waste management department.