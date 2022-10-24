Mumbai Samvad Yatra launched at SGNP to rejuvenate city’s Dahisar, Poisar rivers

The Mumbai Samvad Yatra, part of Maharashtra government’s ‘Know our Rivers’ (Chala Januya Nadila), a programme to rejuvenate the state’s rivers, was launched last week at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), home to the Tulsi and Vihar lakes from which the Dahisar and Poisar rivers in the city originate. The programme was launched in the presence of the district collector of Mumbai suburbs Nidhi Chaudhari. Besides Dahisar and Poisar rivers, the ‘Know our Rivers’ programme will be launched for Walbhat, Mithi, Ulhas and Oshiwara rivers in Mumbai in the coming days.

The state’s Tourism and Cultural Affairs departments decided to launch the ‘Know our Rivers’ programme on September 30 this year, in line with goals set by the central government as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav. A resolution detailing the objectives and roadmap of the project was issued on October 14 by the Maharashtra government.

A total of 103 rivers have been selected for the programme across state which are part of the river basins of Krishna, Godavari, Tapi and Narmada, and other west-flowing rivers in the state.

Dr Snehal Donde, district coordinator for Mumbai and Jalnayak of Maharashtra government for Mumbai and Thane regions, said, “We will now undertake several water literacy initiatives for local communities, students and non-governmental organisations. We will also study the rivers from their source till the end, and map course, encroachments, silt deposits and come up with time-bound measures to mitigate pollution.”

The government resolution of October 14 has outlined that 10 per cent of Collector’s development funds can be used for the programme. “District coordinators are also coordinating with the local self-government, local NGOs and industries. For example, picking up and scientifically disposing waste from the river bodies has to be done in coordination with the municipal corporation, and it does not require separate funds apart from the civic department’s funds,” Donde said.