Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Kanjurmarg, no injuries reported

The service centre is located near Kanjurmarg police station in Kanjurmarg (East). Eight fire engines, four water tankers were pressed into service to douse the fire.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 16, 2021 8:40:41 am
Samsung fire, samsung service centre fire, Mu,bai news, Mumbai samsung fire, mumbai, indian expressAt the time of the incident, there was no one inside the building premises. (ANI)

A massive fire broke out at the Samsung service centre in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg at 9:45 pm on Monday. Fire Brigade officials said that the fire started at the first floor of the ground plus one structure and was designated as level 2.

At the time of the incident, there was no one inside the building premises. No one was injured in the incident.

After over 2 hours of the fire fighting operation, the fire was covered from all the sides.

