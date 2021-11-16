Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Samsung service centre in Kanjurmarg, no injuries reported

A massive fire broke out at the Samsung service centre in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg at 9:45 pm on Monday. Fire Brigade officials said that the fire started at the first floor of the ground plus one structure and was designated as level 2.

At the time of the incident, there was no one inside the building premises. No one was injured in the incident.

We received info around 9 pm that a fire broke out at Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai due to a short circuit. 10-12 fire tenders are present here. Local people have been shifted. Rescue operations underway: Prashant Kadam, DCP (Zone 7) pic.twitter.com/DccrlCnVed — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

The service centre is located near Kanjurmarg police station in Kanjurmarg (East). Eight fire engines, four water tankers were pressed into service to douse the fire.

After over 2 hours of the fire fighting operation, the fire was covered from all the sides.