Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede’s father files Rs 1.25 crore defamation suit against Nawab Malik

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s father Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede has moved Bombay High Court with a defamation suit against Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik seeking Rs 1.25 crore damages. The high court is likely to hear the plea for interim relief, including deletion of articles, tweets, interviews, including in electronic and social media, and a temporary injunction restraining respondents from publishing, writing and speaking in any media, on Monday.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Friday by advocates Arshad Shaikh, Ranjit Agashe, Krishnan Iyer, Vinsha Acharya, Divakar Rai and Saurabh Tamhankar before a vacation bench of Justice S J Kathawalla, who kept the matter for hearing on prayers for interim relief on Monday.

Last month, after Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had shared a birth certificate, purportedly of Sameer Wankhede, stating that his father is one Dawood Wankhede, the NCB zonal director issued a statement clarifying that his father is Hindu, while his mother was Muslim.

The plea by Dhyandev Wankhede claimed that the entire tirade against Wankhede started only after Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by NCB in January, this year under NDPS Act for allegedly trading contraband.

Wankhede’s father has alleged that remarks, insinuations/imputations in oral or in written, through press releases and interviews by Malik and his family members are ‘tortious and defamatory,’ the plea said. Defendants have caused “irreparable loss, damage, harm, prejudice to the name, character, reputation and societal image of plaintiff and his family members,” the suit said.

Wankhede’s lawyers said that Malik had been calling his family ‘fraud’ and been “questioning their religious beliefs” and also destroying the practice of his daughter Yasmeen, who is a criminal lawyer and does not appear in narcotic cases.

The defamation suit sought a permanent injunction restraining Malik, his party members and all others acting under or on his instructions from publishing in any manner whatsoever any content or material which is defamatory about the plaintiff and his family members.

The plea also sought deletion of articles, tweets, interviews, press releases on any media including in electronic and social media and pending hearing and final disposal of the suit, a temporary injunction preventing or restraining defendants “from publishing, writing and speaking in any media,” a material defamatory to the plaintiff or his family members.

The suit urged a direction from the court to Malik to pay the plaintiff Rs. 1.25 crore as compensation for his allegedly defamatory and derogatory tweets, interviews, press releases posted on any form of media.