Mumbai woman, who was raped, had unknown object inserted in private parts, dies

A 32-year-old woman, who was brutally raped and had an unknown object inserted in her private parts in Sakinaka, passed away at a government hospital Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohan Chouhan, 45-year-old, was arrested on Friday evening and booked for rape and murder. He had earlier been charged with attempted murder.

According to the police officials, the main control room received a call from a watchman at around 3.30 am informing them that a woman was lying unconscious inside a tempo in Sakinaka. The information was forwarded to Sakinaka police station, who then sent a team and rushed the woman to Rajawadi hospital.

“On inspecting her the doctors said she sustained multiple lacerations on her body including her private parts,” said an investigator.

Subsequently, the police officials recorded the watchman’s statement and registered a case.

In the hunt for the accused, the police started scrutinising the CCTV footage when they saw that the suspect was brutally assaulting her on a footpath in Sakinaka. “The incident of assault took place at around 2.55 am and after she fell unconscious on the footpath, the accused took her inside the tempo,” said an officer.

The police then received information that he is a tempo driver by profession and a footpath dweller.

“We got his phone number as well but his phone was switched off. Later with the help of informers, we managed to locate him at around 1.30 pm in the Sakinaka area,” said an officer.

The police said that they took him to the police station. “Initially he tried misleading us by lying that his name is Sunil. But later when we conducted a sustained interrogation, he told us his real name is Mohan Chouhan,” said an officer.

The accused is married with two children and originally hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that he is addicted to drugs and alcohol, due to which his family has cut off ties with him. “His brother stays in Mumbai, but due to his addiction, he does not take him to his house. While his wife and two children also avoid talking to him,” said an officer.

He came to Mumbai 25 years ago. The police have learnt that he is involved in stealing batteries and petrol from vehicles.

“We are trying to find his history. But we have understood that both, the woman and the accused, are footpath dwellers and we believe that they knew each other,” said an officer.

The police are trying to ascertain the sequence of events as the accused has not confessed to the crime.

The police said that they will be adding sections of murder along with rape and unnatural offences.