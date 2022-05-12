Mumbai: Safe access to schools, 3 other initiatives launched for children

THE BMC and its education department launched four new initiatives for civic schools on Wednesday. They include providing safe access to children to travel to schools by making internal and external structural changes to even holding health and awareness camps for diabetes, mental and dental health.

The BMC education department launched its newest initiative titled ‘Safe Access to Schools’ on Wednesday. The idea of providing safe access as defined by the education department is to ensure safe travel to school, including experience inside school premises. The civic schools, now known as Mumbai Public Schools (MPS), according to the department, are located at places which have heavy traffic flow.

Under this new initiative, entire peripheral areas of 500 metres around each MPS will be specially designed to make it safe and accessible for children. This will include designing bus stops and bringing strict traffic regulations among all. The BMC is taking help from WRI for planning this.

Elaborating on the initiative, BMC education officer Rajesh Kankal, said, “The idea is to make the area safe and easily accessible for children. Speed-breakers will be constructed and zebra crossings will have colourful themes which will be a signature to know that you are in an area near MPS. Additionally, the school buildings and premises too will be made safe and accessible for children.”

Along with Safe Access to School, other initiatives launched on the same day are identifying mental and dental health issues and also creating awareness regarding diabetes. The idea is to identify any of the health issues in children early on so that corrective measures can be taken.

These initiatives are structured considering the socio-economic background of the families whose children attend MPS. School education minister Varsha Gaikwad, environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai Guardian minister Aslam Shiakh were among several others present for the launch of the initiatives.