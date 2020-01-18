Mumbai: Safai karmachari awaits PhD fellowship, says ‘living on borrowed money’

Sunil Yadav has six degrees – a BCom, three MAs, a diploma and an MPhil. (Photo: Pradip Das) Sunil Yadav has six degrees – a BCom, three MAs, a diploma and an MPhil. (Photo: Pradip Das)

He has six degrees — BCom, MA in journalism, MA in globalisation and labour, masters in social work, diploma in social work, MPhil in human scavenging and is currently pursuing PhD in manual scavenging at BMC.

But 40-year-old Sunil Yadav, a safai karmachari with BMC, is a worried man. Since last September, he has not received his fellowship from Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), from where he is pursuing his PhD. And there remains no other source of income as his wife, too, is pursuing a masters in law.

Yadav perhaps is one of the most educated manual scavengers in the city. He claimed he doesn’t want to leave the security of a government job and explore other employment avenues. “I want to stay in a government job and bring changes in the way scavenging operates. I had an opportunity in the past to work with another organisation but a permanent post in BMC is not something I want to miss.”

But the breaking point for Yadav was on January 4 when he received a notice over delay in fees payment from the school where his two daughters study in classes VII and kindergarten.

“I feel I’m untouchable among untouchables… There is no income. It is a struggle to choose between my education and work,” Yadav said at his Chembur home.

With his forefathers involved in manual scavenging, Yadav landed a job with BMC in 2001 after his father suffered paralysis. “The first day, I was sent to clean a house gully. It had dead rats and stinking sewage. I thought I was sent to hell.” It was then, he said, that he realised the impact toxic gases can have on human organs.

In 2005, he pursued BCom from Yashwantrao Chavan Open University hoping he will get promoted to a job profile in BMC. “But my degree was not accepted because I am a safai karmachari,” he alleged. In 2009, Yadav pursued BA in journalism and then masters in social work from TISS. His fees was paid by his professor.

He had been embroiled in multiple tussles with BMC over leaves and an upgradation in his job profile. While he had visited South Africa to conduct a research on security guards, he had also been in the US to present a research paper. But he continues to remain a permanent safar karmachari in BMC.

In 2017, Yadav was selected for a BARTI fellowship. After a series of requests, bureaucratic delays and multiple visits to ministers, he received a no objection certification and three-year-long unpaid leave from BMC to pursue PhD from 2018 till 2021.

He received his last fellowship of Rs 25,000 from BARTI in Sep-tember 2019. Since then, he has been borrowing money to run the house. “The fellowship guidelines mandate I cannot work anywhere while I am pursuing research. I have mailed BARTI twice but received no response,” Yadav said.

Officials from BARTI said it has decided to probe if its researchers have any other source of income. Director General Kailash Kanse said: “If fellows receive a salary from the government, they would be getting dual benefits. We are ensuring each candidate is only focussing on research.”

He said Yadav was given special consideration despite being a BMC employee. “I will have to check why the fellowship amount has not been disbursed. We also need to be sure that he is complying with our regulations.”

Meanwhile, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakane claimed “technical issues” may have prevented Yadav from being promoted. “If a BMC employee gains higher education, we do consider to promote him. But also, if an employee retires at that post, his next of kin may not be able to get the same post,” he said.

