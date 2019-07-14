Mumbai: Ruckus over flight delay

Toggle Menu
Passengers were inconvenienced after a SpiceJet flight was delayed allegedly due to technical problems both on Friday and Saturday.

Passengers complained that the Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight was finally cancelled after a 16-hour delay.

Passengers were inconvenienced after a SpiceJet flight was delayed allegedly due to technical problems both on Friday and Saturday. However, the issues were resolved on Saturday and the flight departed.

Manish H, a passenger, said: “On Friday, they cancelled the flight saying there was a technical issue. On Saturday too, there was a delay and we protested. They promised us that within an hour, the flight will be ready.” A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “A flight operating Mumbai to Durgapur was delayed due to a technical issaue. While the issue was being attended to, the flight departure was revised twice. The flight departed at 10.40 am. At no point in time was the flight cancelled.”

