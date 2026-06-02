716 abortions among girls below 19 in Mumbai in 2024-25: RTI data

RTI data from the BMC reveals that women aged 25-29 accounted for the highest number of medical terminations of pregnancy in the city. (File)

At least 716 abortions were recorded among girls below the age of 19 in Mumbai between April 2024 and March 2025, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The data further shows that the city recorded a total of 20,950 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) procedures during the year, with failure or inadequate use of contraception emerging as the most commonly cited reason.

The information was provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Family Welfare Unit in response to an RTI application filed by activist Chetan Kothari seeking details on abortions, maternal deaths, and abortion-related deaths in the city.

According to the RTI data, women in the 25-29 age group accounted for the highest number of abortions, with 7,296 cases recorded during 2024-25. This was followed by women aged 30-34 years, among whom 5,673 abortions were reported. The 20-24 age group accounted for 3,314 cases, while 716 abortions were recorded among girls below 19 years of age.