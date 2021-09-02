Mumbai: RT-PCR tests made mandatory for passengers arriving from select countries

FOLLOWING THE detection of more transmissible variants of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport from or transiting through the UK, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe from September 3.

The passengers will have to pay Rs 600 for the mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport. According to the new guidelines, all the exemptions granted earlier — i.e., for fully vaccinated international passengers who completed 15 days since the second dose — won’t be applicable from September 3.

Passengers from rest of the countries arriving at Mumbai Airport or having to take connecting flight from the city will have to carry negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of the journey.

Under the new guidelines international passengers do not have to submit to a 14-day institutional quarantine. Instead, they will have to submit their self-declaration form and undertaking to officers deployed at the airport and shall be mandatorily subjected to 14-day home quarantine.

“For effective implementation of the new guidelines, requisite arrangement for RT-PCR test and registration is made at Mumbai Airport by the airport operator at the government fixed rates of Rs 600 per test. The testing capacity has also been augmented to 600 passengers per hour,” said a BMC official.