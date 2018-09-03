Mumbai: Rs 8.39 lakh fraudulently debited, ex-bank employee booked

The Bangur Nagar police in Goregaon (West), where an FIR on charges of cheating and forgery have been registered, is also investigating if the former employee has compromised any other accounts in a similar manner. (Representational Image) The Bangur Nagar police in Goregaon (West), where an FIR on charges of cheating and forgery have been registered, is also investigating if the former employee has compromised any other accounts in a similar manner. (Representational Image)

The Police are investigating a case of a fraud where a former employee of a leading multinational bank is suspected to have conspired with two others to allegedly use details of an NRI account holder at the bank to make fraudulent transfers from her account.

The Bangur Nagar police in Goregaon (West), where an FIR on charges of cheating and forgery have been registered, is also investigating if the former employee has compromised any other accounts in a similar manner.

An officer linked to the case said that last year, the manager of the bank’s Malad branch received an email from NRI account holder Vidyut Z M that Rs 8.39 lakh had been debited from her account fraudulently. The manager found that the transactions in question had taken place between July and August last year. These transactions came close on the heels of the account holder changing her mobile number and email address in the bank’s records.

Suspecting something amiss, the manager went through the documents that the account holder had provided while requesting changes be made in her account details. “The manager found that the copy of the passport attached to the application seemed different than the one that was submitted while the account was opened. By then, however, the request had been processed and the contact details changed,” the officer said.

After these changes had been made, a request was received to issue a new debit card to the account holder’s registered address. These debit cards were later used to make the fraudulent transactions, said police.

Since the debit cards were to be received at the official address that had not been changed, the bank contacted the courier agency that delivered the same. “The delivery boy, Mangesh, told the bank that while he was on his way to deliver the card, he received a call from a woman who told him that she was in a hurry and would collect the same from him below her building,” said the officer.

Mangesh told the police that when he arrived near the building, a woman got out of an autorickshaw and approached him. She identified herself as Vidyut and showed him a copy of the Aadhaar card for identification. “Mangesh handed over the card to the woman. Later, it was used to make fraudulent transactions worth Rs 8.39 lakh,” the officer said.

During the course of investigation, the bank officials zeroed in on one Manoj, who had earlier worked at the same branch. The bank then approached the Bangur Nagar police, which registered an FIR on Wednesday on charges of cheating and forgery under the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

“We suspect that Manoj has given some of the account details to two others who conspired with him to carry out the transactions. We are trying to get evidence to confirm Manoj’s role in the fraud,” the officer said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App