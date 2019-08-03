Mumbai: Rs 5-lakh relief for kin of Malad wall collapse victims

The BMC on Friday cleared a proposal to grant Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of those who died in the wall collapse at Pimparipada and Ambedkar Nagar in Kurar, Malad on July 2.

According to the proposal, while the kin of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh, the injured will get Rs 50,000.

On July 2, a boundary wall of BMC’s water reservoir in Malad had collapsed, killing 31 people and injuring over 70. As per BMC records, the kin of 30 dead and 68 injured were eligible for the compensation as on July 16. The compensation will be disbursed only after a final list is prepared by the local district offices.

Meanwhile, BMC corporators have demanded that a separate emergency fund be set up to provide financial aid to the people affected in such accidents. Following the demand, the civic administration has agreed to frame a policy and create an emergency fund. ens