Mumbai: Rs 4 lakh compensation announced for kin of 79 deceased onboard barge P305, tugboat Varaprada

THE STATE relief and rehabilitation department has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of 79 crew members, who were onboard the accommodation barge P305 and tugboat Varaprada. The two vessels sank during Cyclone Tauktae in May.

On May 27, the state cabinet had decided to give Rs 4 lakh compensation to kin of the deceased. Out of 79 bodies, 75 have been identified.

The barge was working for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and were operated by Afcons. The state government’s compensation is in addition to that being offered by Afcons and ONGC.

Afcons stated that it would ensure that the families of the deceased receive a total compensation equivalent to salary of balance period of service up to 10 years through a combination of ex-gratia payouts and insurance compensation. While the modalities of the payment are being worked out, it is estimated that total compensation would range from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 75 lakh per family.

The company added that it would also set up a trust to support educational needs of the children of the deceased through scholarships. An Afcons spokesperson said the aid distribution was in process.

The ONGC paid Rs 2 lakh to kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to survivors.