Mumbai: Over Rs 35 lakh fake currency seized, 4 arrested

The Mumbai police crime branch arrested four persons who were circulating fake currency and seized over Rs 35 lakh in such currency from the residence of one of them.

The police found that one of the accused, Mahendra Khandaskar, had seen videos on making fake currency on YouTube and had gathered the necessary equipment, including a printer, for the same. Three others, who helped him circulate the currency, were also arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan said: “Khandaskar would provide the fake currency at a discounted rate, and a person would pay a lakh to Khandaskar for fake currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh. This had been going on for three months.”

The crime branch unit VII team had a tip-off about Khandaskar coming to Vikhroli with some fake currency. Based on the tip off, they seized fake currency worth Rs 2.8 lakh from the accused.

While interrogating Khandaskar, the police found out about the involvement of three others who had purchased the fake currency from him.

The accused told the police that he had hidden some fake currency at his Palghar residence. The police seized fake currency worth Rs 32 lakh from his residence.

“In all, we have seized over Rs 35 lakh in fake currency that included denominations of Rs 2000, 500, 200 and 100,” the officer added.