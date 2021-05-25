Mumbai: Rs 3.4 crore cash seized from Aarey Colony CEO’s home

ACB officials said Rathod had hidden the money below his bed and in the terrace of his ground plus one floor official bungalow at the colony.

A day after the arrest of Aarey Milk Colony Chief Executive Officer Nathu Rathod, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday carried out searches at his official house in the colony and seized Rs 3.46 crore unaccounted cash.

Rathod, along with his subordinate, was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a resident of the colony, who wished to carry out repair work at his house.

“During the search that started late on Monday and ended on Tuesday morning, we seized Rs 2 lakh from his bedroom. The rest of the money was seized from the roof,” said an ACB official.

The officials added that they seized some documents as well and have started scrutinising them.

Though a search was also carried out at peon Arwind Tribhuvam Tiwari’s (57) house, the officials could not recover any unaccounted money. The investigators said the complainant, a resident of unit 32 in the colony in Goregaon (East) who wanted to conduct some repair works at Rathod’s house, had approached him for approval.

Rathod asked him to meet Tiwari, who demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe to get the CEO’s approval. Tiwari told the complainant that he would collect the money on Rathod’s behalf. The complainant then approached the ACB office in Worli on May 14, the officer added.

Accordingly, on Monday, the ACB laid a trap and caught Tiwari red-handed while accepting the cash from the complainant. Rathod was subsequently arrested from his office.