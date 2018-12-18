Mumbai: Rs 19 crore traced to Hong Kong account

MORE THAN two months after fraudsters hacked into the SWIFT system of the Nariman Point branch of State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) and transferred Rs 19 crore to four accounts in London, Paris and New York, police have found that the money was eventually deposited in an account in Hong Kong. While the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) suspects the involvement of a few international hackers’ group that is known to have targeted other banks in a similar way, it is yet to find out the individual or the group that was involved in the SBM fraud.

According to a complaint lodged on October 5, fraudsters hacked into SBM’s SWIFT payment system and attempted to transfer Rs 147 crore to various bank accounts internationally. SWIFT, or Society for Worldwide Interbank Telecommunications facility, is a network that enables financial institutions to send and receive information about financial transactions. The remitting banks got suspicious and informed SBM about the transactions. SBM then alerted the four offshore banks through which the money had being transferred and asked them to stop the transactions. But by then the money had been transferred to the four accounts. According to SBM, a total of Rs 19 crore had been transferred.

After an FIR was registered with the EOW, it was found that the money from the four offshore accounts was further transferred to an account in Hong Kong that was in the name of a Singapore-based company. “The interesting thing is that the Singaporean company was created a few months before the hack. We suspect that it is a shell company that was created with the very purpose of routing fraudulently earned money,” an officer said. The EOW has now got in touch with Singapore Police to get details about the company directors.

The police believe the money has been transferred from the Hong Kong bank account to several other accounts. An officer said: “In the case of Pune-based Cosmos Bank that had been hacked in a similar manner in August this year, the money had eventually reached Macau, a specially administered region of China, which on account of being a gambling hub has no limits on cash withdrawals from ATMs. We suspect something similar may have happened in this case,” an officer said.

He said that in light of such cases where bank systems are being targeted by international hacker groups — a recent trend — the EOW is planning to call bank officials and ask them to upgrade security systems. “While most private banks usually tend to have good security measures, co-operative banks are especially vulnerable. The groups check for online security measures and target the ones they find vulnerable,” he added.