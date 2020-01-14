Mumbai: RPF constable arrested for ‘robbing and sexually assaulting’ cabbie

A police officer said, “He followed the GPS and reached the pick-up location at 11.50 pm. He was waiting when the constable approached him and asked to be dropped at Grant Road.” (Representational Image) A police officer said, “He followed the GPS and reached the pick-up location at 11.50 pm. He was waiting when the constable approached him and asked to be dropped at Grant Road.” (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a constable attached with the Railway Protection Force for allegedly robbing, extorting and sexually assaulting a 43-year-old cab driver. Police said the accused, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly forced himself on the cab driver near the railway quarters at P D’Mello Road. He was arrested from the spot after two passersby informed the police.

According to police officers, the incident took place late on Sunday. Police said the victim, who is an app-based cab driver, was waiting near the Mumbai Commissionerate office, when he got a pick-up message from Carnak Bunder.

A police officer said, “He followed the GPS and reached the pick-up location at 11.50 pm. He was waiting when the constable approached him and asked to be dropped at Grant Road.”

The driver refused, saying he was waiting for another passenger who had booked the cab. When the accused, identified as Amit Singh, told the driver that he was a constable and also allegedly gave death threats, the driver agreed to ferry him.

“Singh assaulted him due to which the driver got scared and followed his instructions. The constable took him near the railway quarters… he asked the driver to get down, following which he took him behind the parked trucks and robbed him,” said an officer. The constable assaulted him and even sexually abused the driver. “Following the assault, the constable started demanding Rs 2,000 from the victim, when the two passersby noticed the incident,” said an officer.

The constable threatened them and asked them to leave. However, they informed the police control room. A police team reached the spot and took both the accused and the victim to the police station. “We registered a case and Singh was arrested,” said an officer. Singh was produced in court on Monday and was remanded in police custody till January 20.

