Mumbai: Row over video of NCP leader assaulting workers

NCP corporator from Kurla, Abdul Rshid (Kaptan) Malik, landed himself in controversy after a purported month-old video, in which he is seen beating up labourers, went viral in social media on Tuesday. Malik is the brother of Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

In the video, which is said to be shot in Kurla, Malik can be seen abusing, slapping and threatening three to four labourers working on a roadside project. The workers were seen pleading before him saying that they had come to the site just to lay cables for a private company. “Show me the work order and stand up. I will break your limbs if I see you here again,” Malik is purported heard saying in the video. Malik and his supporters also allegedly asked the labourers to pack up and leave.

The incident took a political turn with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanding security for the labourers. “I have spoken to Labour Minister Dilip Valse Patil and requested him to order an inquiry… also appealed to get them protection and justice,” Somaiya tweeted.

Malik, meanwhile, came out with a video of his own, in which he acknowledged beating up the labourers.

“This incident took place in December. Illegal digging is going on the roads. I had visited the site one day earlier and asked for permit (from the workers) but they did not have anything. These people take permission for small trenches but dig up whole roads. I have written letters to the local ward officer and municipal commissioner but to no avail…”

“Whatever I have done is for the BMC and people’s benefit. People are unnecessarily linking my name to my brother. I have done this as a municipal corporator. Some companies are looting the BMC. If there is any case against me, I am ready to accept it, as what I did was to benefit the residents,” Malik added.

