Mumbai: Rotary Club to create ‘Miyawaki-style urban forest’ at CPRA Greens

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) will conduct a plantation drive at CPRA Greens, a garden owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and managed by the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA). Over 1,000 samplings will be planted at the garden to help create “a Miyawaki-style urban forest” and “a Nakshatra Garden”.

At the inauguration ceremony, BMC Deputy Commissioner Vijay Balamwar lauded the effort and urged other organisations to conduct similar drives to increase greenery in Mumbai.

CPRA president Aditi Jain hoped the drive would result in more birds, butterflies, bees and oxygen for residents in the area.

RCB president Shernaz Vakil recounted the community-oriented efforts of the Club, and reiterated its commitment to the city and its environment.

The urban forest has been dedicated to the memory of Seetha Narayan, a long-time resident of the area, and the late Kausalya Srinivasan.

The Miyawaki method is named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawali, who, in the 1980s, turned small plots of land into tiny forests by planting trees close to each other. A Nakshatra Garden, on the other hand, combines astrology, ayurveda, botany and landscaping.