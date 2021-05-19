Mumbai: Role of nurse under scanner as police probe blackmarketing of remdesivir

An officer said that police had received an input that the owner of a polyclinic, Rajesh Patil, was selling remdesivir for Rs 25,000 per vial following which a cop, posing as a customer, contacted him.

The police are on the lookout for a nurse working for a private hospital who was allegedly involved in blackmarketing of remdesivir—an anti-viral drug used in Covid treatment.

Officials of crime branch (unit V) have zeroed in on the nurse following interrogation of two men arrested on Tuesday. The arrested duo told the police that the nurse used to steal remdesivir vials from the hospital and sell them outside at high rates.

An officer said that police had received an input that the owner of a polyclinic, Rajesh Patil, was selling remdesivir for Rs 25,000 per vial following which a cop, posing as a customer, contacted him. Patil agreed to sell it and sent his manager Suresh Baikar with five vials after which the duo was placed under arrest on Tuesday. During interrogation, it came to light that they were sourcing remdesivir from a nurse working at a private hospital.

An official said that Patil claimed he bought the drug from the nurse for Rs 16,000 per vial and later sold it for Rs 25,000. Last month, the state capped the price of remdesivir between Rs 1100 and Rs 1400.