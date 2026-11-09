Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early s... Read More
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After Thane, Mumbai on Monday banned aerial firecrackers till November 25, with violators facing up to six months in jail, an unusual and, on fire-safety grounds, unprecedented step following a surge in fires caused by firecrackers on Diwali night.
Firecrackers caused 96 per cent of the fires reported in the city on Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received 142 fire calls, of which 137 were triggered by firecrackers, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. With this ban, most of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has now been barred from using aerial firecrackers.
Hours earlier on Monday, Thane district, in a first for Maharashtra, banned rockets and similar flying firecrackers until January 8, 2027, more than six weeks longer than Mumbai’s ban. That order applies to all six municipal corporations in the district: Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Mira-Bhayandar and Ulhasnagar. Together, the two orders cover seven of the MMR’s nine municipal corporations, leaving out only Vasai-Virar and Panvel.
Violators can face jail. The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Section 51 of the Act punishes those who obstruct a government official from discharging their duty, or who refuse to comply with a direction under the Act “without reasonable cause”.
The punishment is imprisonment for “a term which may extend to six months or with fine, or with both, and if such obstruction or refusal to comply with directions results in loss of lives or imminent danger thereof, shall on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year”.
The ban took effect on Monday and will stay in force until 11.59 pm on November 25, 2026. It covers all public and private premises within BMC limits, including residential areas, building terraces, courtyards, balconies and slums.
The order, issued on Monday afternoon by Mumbai’s disaster management authority, points to rising cases of fires caused by aerial firecrackers. It says such firecrackers pose a serious threat to safety because of the city’s dense population in high-rises and slum belts.
Of the 142 calls on Sunday, the most came from zone 4, which covers Malad, Goregaon, Kandivali and Dahisar, with 53 cases. Zones 2, 3 and 6 reported 23 each. Zone 2 covers Matunga, Dadar and Parel, zone 3 covers Bandra, Andheri and Khar, and zone 6 covers Mulund and Bhandup. The island city’s zone 1 reported the fewest.
Among the biggest fires reported on Sunday were level-II blazes at Haji Kasam Chawl in Dongri, where several shops were charred, Marol Military School in Andheri and the Skyline building in Ghatkopar.
A lift operator died in a level-one fire at Runwal Tower, an Andheri high-rise, late on Saturday. Dhanpat Mahatu, 46, was trapped in a passenger lift as smoke from a 17th-floor flat spread through the 27-storey building. He suffocated and was declared dead at the civic-run Cooper Hospital.
In another Andheri fire, at the Hans Vallabh building, smoke from a seventh-floor flat left 64-year-old Mahesh Mistree with suffocation. He is stable at Babasaheb Gawde Charitable Hospital in Vile Parle. Officials reported no other injuries.
The exact cause of each of these fires is yet to be ascertained.
At Rustomjee Oriana in Bandra East, a fire late on Sunday led the society secretary to advise residents to avoid using aerial firecrackers on nearby roads, one of several internal advisories issued by high-rises.