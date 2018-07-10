Mumbai: Roads under water, traffic diverted

People try to move a car stuck at King’s Circle. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) People try to move a car stuck at King’s Circle. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Heavy rainfall, potholes led to traffic being diverted across the city on Monday. While advisories were constantly issued by the Mumbai Police through its twitter handle, the authorities asked the commuters to check on radio channels for regular updates.

Owing to waterlogging at Sion, King Circle and Hindmata junction, traffic was diverted from char-rasta in Sewri, said an official from traffic department. An advisory issued by the Mumbai Police stated: “Due to waterlogging at Railway colony, SV road was closed for vehicular movement. North bound traffic diverted towards Turner road-Linking road while south bound traffic is diverted from Khar traffic chowk-Linking road.”

Commuters travelling from the international airport were asked to take a U-turn below Centaur flyover before Parla junction, proceed north on WEH through the Bisleri Junction and take the SV Road through Teli Galli and Gokhale flyover.

Due to waterlogging, roads were clogged with vehicles, with motorists left stranded at several places, especially near Vikhroli (Parksite), Bandra, Gandhi Market in Matunga, Sion and Kurla. “While waterlogging was reported at Sathe Bridge, Suman Nagar, Mulund Sonapur junction and Anand Nagar junction on the link road near Dahisar, south bound traffic at Bahar bridge on Sahar elevated and north bound Kherwadi junction were also affected due to potholes,” said a traffic police official.

Due to the rains, train services on the Central (CR) and Western Railway (WR) were affected. While waterlogging was observed at Nalasopara, Sion, Sandhurst Road and Dadar stations, trains were late by 15 to 20 minutes. As many as 37 train services were cancelled by the WR.

Also, flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were late by 15 to 20 minutes. Aloke Bajpai, CEO and co-founder of Ixigo, said: “Inbound delays by Monday evening reached 11 per cent, while 17 per cent of the outbound flights from Mumbai were impacted. At an average, about 28 per cent of the total passenger traffic traveling from or to Mumbai airport had to bear with delays. The most affected sectors include, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Hong Kong and Singapore. Further flight delays are expected for the next 24 hours and the situation is anticipated to get better by Wednesday.”

