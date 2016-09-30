Repair roads, ensure this year’s situation not repeated: Bombay HC

Stating that roads damaged in the heavy monsoon this year had resulted in the death of some people, the Bombay High Court recently said it hoped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would ensure the situation is not repeated.

A bench headed by Justice V M Kanade was hearing a public interest litigation where the petitioner had approached the court over the lack of repair of Tata Vasahat Marg, at Bharat Nagar in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that due to the heavy monsoon this year, practically all the roads in Mumbai have been damaged and potholes are created. This has even resulted in the death of a few people. The Corporation is under the statutory obligation under section 61of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to maintain and improve all the public roads and public streets,” the bench said.

The petition claims that while complaints were being made to the civic body since last year, the BMC refused to do anything about it. It that further stated this year’s monsoon made the situation worse, and even “BEST buses had refused to ply on the stretch due to potholes,” causing much inconvenience to residents.

The bench said that though it had set an outer limit of four months, the corporation must complete the work “as quickly as possible” and that it must repair all other damaged roads in the city, to “ensure that the situation which has occurred on account of heavy monsoon in this year will not occur in future.”

