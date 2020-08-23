Mumbai: Road caves in after water pipeline bursts in Trombay

Civic officials said that the road in Trombay caved-in four to five feet. After the pipeline burst, engineers and staff from Hydraulic Engineer department started the repair work and is expected to be completed by Monday morning, said an official. (Express/Representational)

A huge portion of Trombay-Koliwada road caved-in on Sunday, disrupting the traffic, said officials.

The cave-in was triggered by the burst in an underground water supply pipeline, which, officials said, also affected water supply in Cheetah Camp area.

Civic officials said that the road in Trombay caved-in four to five feet. After the pipeline burst, engineers and staff from Hydraulic Engineer department started the repair work and is expected to be completed by Monday morning, said an official.

“A water pipeline of 600-mm diameter burst on Sunday afternoon. Our staff have started repair work to restore the water supply in the areas of Cheetah Camp,” said A S Rathore, hydraulic engineer.

Meanwhile, in a water pipeline burst at Worli on Saturday, civic staffers completed the repair work on Sunday. Officials said a huge water supply pipeline of 57 inches burst near Worli crematorium. The pipeline supplies water from Worli Reservoir to Worli BDD Chawl, Dr E Moses Road, Narayan Pujari Marg, Sir Pochkhanwala Road areas.

The repair was completed on Sunday morning without cutting the water supply in those areas. “It was very difficult as very few staff members were available due to Ganeshotsav. But we managed to get it repaired with the staffers having to go 10 to 20-foot-deep to fix the leakages,” said Rathore.

