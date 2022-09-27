scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case

Riyaz Bhati, who is alleged to have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Versova Police Station, an officer said.

The Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case.

The Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case.

The officer added that a businessman from Versova was threatened and a car valued at Rs 30 lakh and cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh were demanded from him.

The officer added that a businessman from Versova was threatened and a car valued at Rs 30 lakh and cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh were demanded from him.

Ibrahim’s close aide Chhota Shakeel and Shakeel’s brother-in-law Salim Fruit have also been named in the FIR. Fruit was recently arrested by NIA in another case. The Mumbai police will be seeking custody of Salim Fruit, an officer added

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 07:47:43 am
