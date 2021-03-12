Mumbai: Ring worth Rs 1.5 lakh stolen from businessman’s home

The complainant said it was a 30-year-old gold ring, weighing 15 grams, with 6.5 carat diamonds set on it.

A 67-year-old woman lodged a complaint at the Marine Drive police station against three persons, working as domestic help at her house, accusing them of stealing her diamond ring worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

Police said a case was registered on Monday under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the IPC by the woman, wife of a well-known businessman and resident of the NCPA apartments at Marine Drive.

In her statement to the police, the complainant said it was a 30-year-old gold ring, weighing 15 grams, with 6.5 carat diamonds set on it.

“Three household staff work at her house. On Sunday, there was a problem with the cooking stove due to which the complainant spent some time in the kitchen. While cooking, she took off her two rings and kept it in the kitchen,” said an officer.

Later, the complainant left for the family’s marble manufacturing unit in Goregaon where she realised that she had left her rings in the kitchen. The complainant came home around 3.30pm and asked one of the staff to get the rings.

“The staff brought only one ring. The woman then found the other ring to be missing,” said an officer. The woman then enquired the trio and eventually approached the police.

An investigator said they are yet to make an arrest in the case. “We have started interrogating the suspects. We will soon nab the culprit.”