Mumbai: Rickshaw driver held for murdering man who teased him over his limp

A 45-year-old rickshaw driver was arrested by the Vanrai police on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Goregaon (East) after he allegedly murdered a 32-year-old man by stabbing him with a pocket knife on Tuesday night because the deceased used to tease and taunt him.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday in front of a Chinese food hotel at Hanuman Tekdi, Mulund Link Road in Goregaon (East). According to the police, the deceased Mukesh Zhanjare, 32, was seated at the spot when rickshaw driver Tej Bahadur Morya, 45, came there to collect food.

Morya had a disability in his right leg due to an accident and used to limp. Zhanjare started teasing and taunting him and passed comments on his leg, the police said. The duo got into a physical fight and Morya pulled out a nail cutter which also had a pocket knife. He stabbed Zhanjare with the pocket knife on his chest, stomach, ears and above the eye, the police added.

Zhanjare was rushed to a trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari where he died around 12.35 am on Wednesday. The police said Morya did not have a criminal record and Zhanjare was booked once for drug consumption. According to the police, both the victim and deceased lived in the same locality and had past personal enmity.

“We have collected the blood-stained clothes of the victim and the accused who has been nabbed,” a police officer from Vanrai police station said.