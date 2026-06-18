25 minutes to 10: How a reverse lane is easing traffic at Mumbai’s BKC connector junction

A new reverse lane system near the BKC connector is helping reduce traffic congestion and cutting commuter travel time during Mumbai’s morning rush hours (File photo).

To tackle peak-hour bottlenecks near the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) connector, where vehicles bound for South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs constantly vie for space, the Mumbai traffic police have introduced a reverse lane system during morning rush hours.

The initiative, implemented by the Chunabhatti traffic division from June 5, targets the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), a vital arterial route linking Mumbai’s eastern suburbs to South Mumbai.

During the morning peak hours, a significant number of vehicles travel from Thane and other suburbs towards South Mumbai. Similarly, nearly as many vehicles head towards Nehru Nagar and BKC via the BKC connector, resulting in daily traffic congestion.