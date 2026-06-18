25 minutes to 10: How a reverse lane is easing traffic at Mumbai’s BKC connector junction

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To tackle peak-hour bottlenecks near the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) connector, where vehicles bound for South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs constantly vie for space, the Mumbai traffic police have introduced a reverse lane system during morning rush hours.
The initiative, implemented by the Chunabhatti traffic division from June 5, targets the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), a vital arterial route linking Mumbai’s eastern suburbs to South Mumbai.
During the morning peak hours, a significant number of vehicles travel from Thane and other suburbs towards South Mumbai. Similarly, nearly as many vehicles head towards Nehru Nagar and BKC via the BKC connector, resulting in daily traffic congestion.
An officer said the reverse lane was initiated on the southbound side of the Nehru Nagar-Kurla Bridge as needed. “It commences from the southbound carriageway near Siddharth Colony, Chembur East, transitioning to the northbound carriageway, and extending up to the descent of the BKC Connector Bridge,” the officer said.
“The reverse lane will be opened or closed, depending on traffic flow or obstructions, from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 8 am and 11 am,” the officer added.
“Vehicles headed to south Mumbai and the Eastern suburbs were vying for space at the same stretch of the road. Many of them were office-goers headed to BKC and south Mumbai. With this reverse lane, it takes care of those headed to BKC and eastern suburbs, and the south Mumbai headed vehicles have their own path,” the officer said.
In a video shared on Instagram, the Mumbai police highlighted feedback from regular commuters who reported that crossing the perennially choked section now takes just 10 minutes, down from their usual 20 to 25-minute travel.
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