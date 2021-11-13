Mumbai: Retired RBI employee loses Rs 3.38 lakh to KYC cyber-fraud

A 70-year-old woman from Thane fell prey to KYC cyber-fraud where a fraudster impersonating as a SBI official sent her a link asking her to fill up her personal banking details to update her Know Your Customer (KYC) form and used the details to transfer Rs 3.38 lakh from her bank account. An FIR was registered with the Chitalsar Manpada police station on November 11.

The complainant told police that she has retired from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2011 and pension is her only source of income. She received a message on her phone on November 8 purported to be sent by SBI ‘alerting’ her that she has not updated her KYC details along with a number.

The complainant called on the number and a fraudster posing as one Rahul from SBI said the bank has started this new service of online upgradation of KYC especially for senior citizens. He said he will send her a link where she needs to fill in her details. The woman clicked on the given link and a web-page opened which had a SBI logo in it.

The woman said on seeing the SBI logo she believed he was calling from SBI bank. The woman entered her banking details and other personal details on the web-page and within minutes Rs 3.38 lakh were transferred out of her account in six transactions.

She then called her neighbour who asked her to call the bank’s helpline number to block her card. The woman blocked her card and went to her bank where she was made to fill up the dispute form and asked to approach the local police station.