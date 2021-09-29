Mumbai: Retired engineer duped of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh after fraudster poses as as MTNL executive

A 73-year-old retired engineer was duped of Rs 1.48 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated an MTNL executive over the phone and tricked him into revealing his bank details using a remote access mobile application.

The complainant told police that he received a couple of messages on his mobile phone on September 26 purportedly sent by MTNL for updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) form.

The complainant called on the number and the fraudster posed as an MTNL executive and offered to help him to update his KYC form.

The fraudster made the complainant download a remote access mobile application that allows a third person to view and record the mobile screen activities.

After getting the application installed, the fraudster asked him to enter his bank details and pay Rs 10 as processing fees through net banking. The complainant followed the instructions and made the payment but was not aware that the fraudster viewed his bank details and used them to generate OTP. As the fraudster was able to view the OTP received by SMS, he used it to transfer a total of Rs 1.48 lakh in three transactions.

The complainant informed his son about receiving a message from the bank regarding money being withdrawn from his account. The duo alerted the bank and subsequently approached the police. An FIR has been registered with the Malad police station on September 28.