Mumbai: Retired cop’s son held for stealing Rs 9 lakh from friend

The 29-year-old son of a retired police officer was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 9 lakh from his friend’s car.

A case of theft was registered on January 22, when accused Shrikant Nimbalkar and two of his friends came to Sion to purchase a second-hand car. The complainant, Samit Karande, is also the son of a retired police officer.

“Karande wanted to buy a second-hand SUV, so he, Nimbalkar and another friend, Sandesh Bhatkal, came to Sion to look at cars. The cash was in the backseat of the car,” said a police officer.

According to the police, when the three were checking out a second-hand car in Sion, Nimbalkar left saying he had to finish some work, while Karande and Bhatkal stayed back.

“After finalising a deal, when Karande and Bhatkal returned to the car to get the cash, they realised that the bag of cash was missing. They then approached the police and got a case of theft registered,” added the officer.

A special police team was formed to look into the matter. The team scrutinised the CCTV footage around the spot.

Later, Karande told the police that Nimbalkar had left a few minutes before they discovered the theft. “He (Nimbalkar) initially refused that he had anything to do with the theft, but later confessed to the crime. He told us that he had spent Rs 1 lakh. The remaining amount was recovered from his residence,” said an officer.