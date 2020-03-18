Mumbai: Retired cop held for ‘killing’ 40-year-old son

According to police, Harish lived in Panchkutir area with his parents, wife and children. (Representational Image) According to police, Harish lived in Panchkutir area with his parents, wife and children. (Representational Image)

A 68-year-old retired policeman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his son, a police constable with the railway police, for reportedly harassing the family.

Powai police said Gulab Galande attacked his son with a scythe because he was upset his son Harish (40) would drink alcohol and harass the family.

According to police, Harish lived in Panchkutir area with his parents, wife and children. “He would consume alcohol and fight with his wife and parents,” an officer said. “The family had been living in fear.” He added that on Monday night, Harish came home under the influence of alcohol and started fighting with his family.

“Things got out of hand when he threw a bottle at his father,” an officer said. “This angered Gulab who, in the heat of the moment, took a scythe lying nearby and attacked his son on the head.” Police was called and rushed Harish to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.